Shocking But True: Aubrey Huff Is Still The Worst

Aubrey Huff just continues to jackass.

Aubrey Huff is an asshole. He says so himself in his Twitter profile. Maybe not with that exact word, but when you declare yourself “Politically incorrect … & support toxic masculinity!” it’s a clear message that a good copy editor could get that down to seven letters.

With the world in crisis around him, Huff showed on Friday that he hasn’t changed at all. On the plus side, he’s not saying that coronavirus is a hoax. He does, however, believe that it’s a conspiracy.

Huff’s tweet: “Ironic the @TheDemocrats blame @realDonaldTrump for the #coronavirus. I truly believe the Dems worked with the Chinese to release this virus & in doing so intentionally hurt the economy which Trump had at record highs. Not to mention risking the health of the (globe emoji). #Evil”

Of course, he wasn’t done there. As evidence of something fishy going on, Huff retweeted a passage from a Dean Koontz book about a pneumonia-like virus originating in China in 2020. How about getting some homophobia into the mix? Sure!

Let’s not forget that this year started with Huff promoting human trafficking in a tweet that he eventually deleted after the Daily Beast ran a story headlined, “How Aubrey Huff Went From Two-Time World Champion To Right-Wing Troll.” In that piece, which finely chronicled Huff’s exhaustively abrasive 2019, the former major league first baseman told Robert Silverman, “I just thought that was funny.”

Huff, the day after The Daily Beast’s article, admitted, “Kidnap was not a good word. I meant to say rescue.”

It’s a classic mistake that anyone could make, isn’t it?

Obviously, it was not a mistake. In the past two months, Huff has continued to spew hate, lashing out at the Giants for hiring the first female full-time coach in MLB history, Alyssa Nakken. When the Giants disinvited Huff from this summer’s reunion of the 2010 world championship team, he went on a San Francisco radio show, doubled down on his sexist nonsense — “I wouldn’t want to coach women in sports. Women are tough enough to deal with anyway.” — and got hung up on.

If you’ve ever suffered through sports talk radio, you know what a special achievement it is to get hung up on. Aubrey Huff is that kind of special.

Which all just leads us to this unalienable truth: The sooner Huff can get to his “$250,000 underground bunker in the desert,” the better. For all of us. Maybe he can even get Curt Schilling, who mercifully has gotten off Twitter, to join him and start some infowarmonger old-timer’s league. The dollar store version, for the record, went 12-for-42 with one home run in his career against the genuine article.