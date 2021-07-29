Hockey is shitty.

The Carolina Hurricanes, who a lot of fans have adopted as their second team thanks to the Storm Surge or their up-tempo style, decided to burn all that goodwill from the hockey world in a blazing inferno by signing Tony DeAngelo.

DeAngelo you’ll remember as perhaps the leading, Q-pilled, MAGA racist shithead in the four major sports, or at least in the team photo with Cole Beasley. He’s also fucking trash on the ice, so what the charm here was no one can say.

DeAngelo, last seen being punched out by a teammate, wanted to hit all the same bullshit notes that every dickbag like this does when they’re given yet another chance.

GM Don Waddell wasn’t any better, though nothing we haven’t seen 100 times before:

It’s quite a downgrade from Dougie Hamilton, who signed with the Devils.

You’d think teams would learn from the whole Canadiens debacle, but the idea of NHL men learning anything, other than where the 4 a.m. bars are, is laughable. I’ll let my friend Mike sum this one up:

Worse, there are rumors Jake Virtanen is talking to the Canes as well. If you don’t remember — things in Vancouver tend to get tucked away due to time zone and irrelevance, so I get it — Virtanen is being sued in Vancouver for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. Virtanen denies the allegation, saying the sex was consensual and denies the woman “expressed any indication, verbal or physical, that she did not want to engage in physical activity.”

However, Sara Civian, who covers the Canes beat for The Athletic, has a source saying the Virtanen rumors are false.

Somehow, the NHL and Gary Bettman haven’t put him on any restricted list, even if the Canucks actually did punt him at the first opportunity when the suit was lodged.

I guess we should appreciate that if the Canes are going to go asshole, they went full asshole so there can be no rationalizing. It’s amazing that the league’s themselves don’t view being in those leagues as a privilege that can be taken away. God knows the execs are arrogant enough. But whatever, at least most of the world has only needed a few days to see hockey’s true nature.