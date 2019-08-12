Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

American gymnast Simone Biles won the all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship on Sunday, making this the sixth consecutive year she’s taken home that title. She also unleashed two moves that no gymnast has ever done in competition before.



Biles’s first history-making moment of the weekend came on Friday, when she ended her beam performance with a double-double dismount. Then on Sunday, during her floor exercise, Biles became the first gymnast to land a triple-double—two flips and three twists—cleanly in competition. The triple-double is the physics-defying move you see in the GIF above, and you can watch her full floor exercise here:

Biles had actually performed that move during her preliminary floor exercise on Friday, but didn’t land it cleanly.

Along with the all-around title, Biles finished her weekend with individual titles in floor exercise, vault, and beam. In the uneven bars, her weakest event, she came in third. The total score that got her the all-around title, 118.500, was five full points clear of the second-place finisher.

With yesterday’s all-around title in hand, Biles has now won 21 all-around titles over the last six years. It seems safe to say that there will never be another gymnast like Simone Biles.