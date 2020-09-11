Skip Bayless Blames Everyone But Himself for Comments on Dak Prescott

Skip Bayless didn’t apologize for his insensitive comments about Dak Prescott. Screenshot : FS1

Some folks come from the scum of the earth. They belong on the bottom of your shoe.



Advertisement

Skip Bayless is one of them.

Bayless continues to show the world he doesn’t care about the harm he creates with his words as he’s more interested in the notoriety he gets from such filth oozing out of his mouth.

Advertisement

After a day of being hammered on Twitter for saying Dak Prescott, the quarterback of America’s Team, shouldn’t discuss the clinical depression he battled after his older bother Jace committed suicide in April, Bayless decided to say something about his disgraceful comments Friday morning.

Halfway through Bayless’ and TV partner Shannon Sharpe’s first hour of their debate show Undisputed, Bayless discussed his comments.

But instead of issuing an apology, he chose to blame everyone but himself.

It was us, the rightfully outraged, that got it all wrong.

“I want to reiterate some points I made about Dak Prescott and the depression he discussed,” Bayless said. “As I strongly stated, I have great compassion for anyone suffering from clinical depression, which is very real. If you are suffering from any form of depression, please seek help.

Advertisement

“And this is the final point, one I am told was misconstrued by many. The only Dak depression I discussed on the show was from an interview he taped with Graham Bensinger,” Bayless said. “Dak said that depression hit soon after the pandemic hit, right after the quarantine. I said [Thursday] that if Dak needed help for pandemic depression, he should have sought it then.”

Advertisement

Outside of this being problematic on so many levels, you’d never thought Bayless would take this stance after he prefaced his comments about Prescott needing to harvest his psychological struggles internally with:

“I’m going to ask our audience to condemn me, if you choose, as cold-blooded and insensitive on this issue.”

Advertisement

Bayless made those comments Thursday before going on to say why Prescott, as a quarterback, had to be emotionless about his struggles because he is “commanding a franchise” and is the leader of America’s Team, the Cowboys.

He made the comparison of CEOs and leaders not showing any weakness because it reveals a vulnerability. Bayless is entirely tone-deaf to the fact that Prescott’s brother died soon after COVID-19 burst into the American mainstream. And the fact that depression in the time of COVID is on the rise among young adults.

Advertisement

Prescott is 27.

I guess Bayless has had this perfect life and has never lost anyone close to him.

Advertisement

A group of folks in American society feels that stoicism in the face of adversity should be praised, even when battling demons. Bayless is one of those folks. He thinks it’s weak to share what you are dealing with if you’re a “leader.”

Sad.

The public did not misconstrue his comments. He said what he said without any moral merit attached to, and he still refuses to take responsibility for it even when he openly admitted before the comments that they were highly dubious.

Advertisement

“I don’t have sympathy,” Bayless said, huh.

Even if Prescott’s brother hadn’t committed suicide or the pandemic wasn’t raging, suffering from depression is more common than he will admit. Newsflash: close to 20 million U.S. adults before the pandemic suffer from chronic depression daily. According to the World Economic Forum, it’s gone up to 1 in 4 U.S. adults during the pandemic.

Advertisement

We always look up to professional athletes as role models, well, Prescott helped tons of adults and even children that are dealing with mental hurdles during this time.

Knowing those facts, for the sake of us all, don’t listen to Bayless. We can see loud and clear Bayless’ pure hate for human feelings being attached to professional athletes, because in revealing his pain, Prescott has never been more of a leader.