Have you heard the news? If you watched FS1's Second Take this morning, you did: the Rockets backcourt’s toxic situation got so bad in part because Chris Paul repeatedly berated James Harden about his “manboobs,” to the point that Harden left team practices in tears. Wow!



This, of course, did not happen, as Skip Bayless seems to be reporting the work of an account posing as Adrian Wojnarowski. Yesterday, parody account @SportsTalkBarry changed their profile’s display name and photo to Woj’s and riffed, moronically, on the Rockets’ meltdown. It duped plenty of verified Twitter users, and somehow it duped Bayless, too.

Fans of Bayless who have come to expect nothing but sterling truths and level-headed commentary will surely be disappointed by this morning’s shocking turn.