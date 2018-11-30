Photo: Jim Mone (AP Photo)

Okay, so, the following otherwise delightful tweet, by Carter Rodriguez of SB Nation’s Fear the Sword blog, isn’t quite right.



That’s Andrew Wiggins’s past six games, not seven. Factually speaking, Wiggins has scored 80 points over his past seven games, on 106 shots (plus, somehow even more horribly, a mere 10 free-throw attempts). Here’s what that looks like, in case you were wondering:



Shot chart looks real bad!

Seven games is kind of an arbitrary sample size, though. Let’s pull back and look at all nine games Wiggins has played since the Timberwolves made the trade that at least theoretically freed him and the rest of the roster from the clutches of domineering asshole Jimmy Butler. In those nine games, Wiggins has recorded, ah, 116 points on 140 shots, on 32.1-percent shooting. That’s... that’s not super great.

In fact, on the season, Wiggins has scored 269 points (14.9 per game) on 277 shots (15.4 per game), according to the NBA’s stats site. He is on pace to join a very dubious club: According to Basketball Reference, since the NBA and ABA merged in 1976, only three regular players—Jo Jo White in 1977-78, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in 1990-91, and Jason Williams in 2001-02—have ever finished a season averaging fewer than 15 points per game on more than 15 shot attempts per game. (Vander Blue technically did it in 2014-15, but he only appeared in two games that season.) That is not the group a 23-year-old former first overall draft pick playing on a max contract wants to be in, my friends.

Anyway, here are some photos of Andrew Wiggins that I feel are good.

Photo: Eric Gay (AP Photo)

Photo: Jim Mone (AP Photo)

Photo: Jim Mone (AP Photo)