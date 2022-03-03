So far, the Major League Baseball lockout is only really hitting home for 19 of the 30 franchises. That’s because, with only the first week of games canceled – so far – there still are 11 teams who don’t yet have to deal with the mess of rescheduling a home opener.

In Anaheim, Arizona, Atlanta, the Bronx, Colorado, Detroit, Minnesota, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis, and St. Petersburg, all 81 home dates are still on the schedule. It’s probably just a matter of time until that’s no longer the case, but when more games are canceled, the other 19 teams have helpfully provided a blueprint of what to do, and what not to do.

In the latter category, the Astros, Blue Jays, Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, and Red Sox have not had a tweet, and do not have information clearly available on their website – either on the homepage, or by clicking “Tickets” – about what happens next. Cleveland and Kansas City also are sparse on information, but at least have promised to contact people who bought tickets from the clubs.

Generally, if you’ve bought tickets to a canceled game through StubHub or another secondary market seller, those outlets have their own cancellation and refund policies. For tickets bought directly from a team, the policies vary from city to city, generally with the proviso that if you bought tickets for Opening Day, you’ll be able to use them Opening Day winds up happening, whenever that may be.

Major League Baseball, though, does not have a uniform policy, and that means there’s no coordinated message that the league can put out. It’s up to the individual clubs to decide what to do, and whether to hold the money they’ve already collected, or give it back to their dissatisfied customers.

This is what teams have said their fans can do if they’re holding tickets for canceled games.

Baltimore, Pittsburgh: Opening Day tickets stay tickets for Opening Day. Tickets for other games are refunded as credit for future ticket purchases.

Chicago White Sox, Seattle: Single-game tickets will be refunded. Team will contact season ticket holders.

Cincinnati, San Diego: Fans have an option to exchange tickets for credit toward future tickets, or get a full refund. Opening Day tickets will be valid whenever the home opener is.

Miami: Opening Day ticket holders “will have priority access to apply” for the new home opener. Other ticket holders will receive credit toward other tickets in 2022 or 2023.

Milwaukee: Tickets for Opening Day remain tickets for Opening Day. Other games are refunded, including parking passes and fees. Season ticket holders will be contacted about their refund options.

New York Mets: Opening Day tickets are valid whenever Opening Day is. Other tickets can be exchanged for games in 2022 or 2023.

Oakland: Tickets will be refunded, or applied as credit to season ticket accounts.

Texas: Tickets for opening day can be used for the new Opening Day, exchanged for another game, or refunded. Other tickets will be refunded.

Unfortunately, there likely will be more of these headaches to come.