Anderson Lopes is a Brazilian striker who recently joined Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. His debut on Saturday went about as well as anyone could have asked of him as he scored four goals in his first minutes with the club.



Unfortunately it wasn’t all positive for Lopes. After scoring his second goal of the day, the Brazilian decided to try and enamor himself with his club’s supporters, and chose to jump over one of the sponsor barriers to do so. What Lopes didn’t realize until it was too late was that on the other side of the barrier was a sizable 3m (10 feet) drop. Lopes stayed down for quite a while as he received medical attention, but was ultimately cleared of any injury.

He probably would have seen that coming if he had taken better notes during the introductory tour.