English striker Daniel Sturridge, who played for Liverpool last season, posted a video on his Instagram account last night showing the aftermath of an apparent burglarization of his Los Angeles home. In the video, Sturridge says that whoever broke into his house also stole his damn dog:



“Yo, somebody please find my dog. I’ll pay anything, I’m dead serious. I want my dog back, man,” says Sturridge in the video.

Sturridge’s dog is named Lucci, and he is a good boy:

Return the dog, dammit!