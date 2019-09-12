Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Texas A&M campus police asked for help Thursday afternoon identifying a “person of interest” in the theft of the uniform of NFL bust and CFL flameout Johnny Manziel, last seen having a cup of coffee with the now defunct Alliance of American Football. The uniform was reportedly stolen from A&M’s Hall of Champions, a huge museum at Kyle Field that “celebrates the iconic football stadium and Texas A&M Athletics.” It took a couple hours, but the Twitter plea was apparently a success, and the person of interest has been identified.

Here’s a description of the caper, which evidently was not the work of a world-class international cat burglar, courtesy of the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

According to Lt. Bobby Richardson with university police, a man entered the Hall of Champions around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that was sporting a full Manziel Texas A&M football uniform. The man took the entire replica uniform, which is worth $925, Richardson said. Hall of Champions hours of operation vary and it did not appear the man forced his way into the facility, Richardson added. Surveillance footage shows the man wearing what appears to be Texas A&M athletic gear, but authorities said those involved with university athletics did not recognize the man.

More disturbing than the image of a person quietly undressing a mannequin in order to make off with a Johnny Manziel uniform is the thought of someone paying $925 on the black market for a stolen Johnny Manziel uniform.