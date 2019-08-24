Photo: Wilbur Funches (AP Photo)

Minnesota authorities filed a warrant on Friday for the arrest of 22-year-old Dylan Bennett on charges of second-degree murder, according to police documents, just two days after his parents—former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol—were found fatally shot in their home earlier this week.



The probably cause statement outlines the following story: Dylan Bennett shot both of his parents sometime on Monday, and took his mother’s car to escape the scene, leaving a vehicle that he was known to use behind with an empty box for a 9mm handgun, 9mm ammunition and loose 9mm rounds in the front seat. Dylan then withdrew a large sum of cash from a bank account in Long Prarie, Minn. that belonged to his parents, and purchased a plane ticket that would get him from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta, and then to Cancun, Mexico, where authorities believe he has been since Thursday.

A family friend discovered the bodies of Barry and Carol on Wednesday when he went to check up on Barry, who hadn’t returned any texts or calls since Aug. 20.

The statement also notes that back in Dec. 2018, Barry Bennett had reported his son, who was in a mental health treatment facility at the time, for expressing thoughts about killing his parents to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Bennett played in the NFL from 1978 to 1988. The New Orleans Saints drafted him in the third round of the ‘78 draft, and he played there through 1981. The New York Jets signed him and had him on the roster from 1982 to 1988. In that final year, he played one game for the Jets before getting cut, and ultimately playing one game for the Minnesota Vikings.