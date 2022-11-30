We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Alachua County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Per Sports Illustrated, Kitna has been suspended from the Gators’ indefinitely, and local authorities executed a search warrant of his apartment with probable cause that it contained evidence that he’d distributed child pornography.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the news involving Jalen Kitna,” a school statement to SI said. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the (University of Florida Athletic Association) have zero tolerance for such behavior.”



If the 19-year-old is found guilty of any of the charges, he’s looking at the end of his football career in addition to prison time. Florida (6-6) has a first-year head coach in Billy Napier. This is a no-brainer to set an example for how any major wrongdoing will be handled moving forward.



Jalen Kitna’s father Jon played 14 seasons in the NFL, splitting time between the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys.