As the boxing world continues to recover from the latest low blow to the sport of pugilism, another potential celebrity boxing challenge has already been laid on the table.



After beefing with WWE superstar Randy Orton earlier this year and receiving a celebrity boxing challenge from Aaron Carter, rapper Soulja Boy is ready to throw on the gloves with none other than Kanye West. Soulja Boy has taken to trolling West after finding out his contribution to the album Donda had been taken off. Not receiving a phone call from Ye to explain why he was removed, plus blaming it on the record label seems to have really set Soulja Boy off.

Now, I don’t think too many people expect West to respond to this challenge from Soulja Boy, aka Draco, but it could be one of the most hilariously pitiful displays we’ve seen in quite some time. I feel like Draco will continue trolling Ye until he either responds, gives him an honest explanation about the album, or accepts the celebrity boxing challenge. Since West probably won’t accept a challenge to step into the ring with anyone for any reason, it seems like Soulja Boy is going to be trolling West well into the future.

If Draco vs. Ye in the boxing ring somehow becomes a reality, it would probably draw a big crowd and many eyes watching on PPV, Twitter, or wherever it would air. Soulja Boy thinks the fight would draw at least $100 million, and he might be correct in his belief. We love to watch a train wreck of an event then complain about how bad it was afterward.

This is fantasy booking at its finest (or worst), but if Soulja Boy can get this match scheduled, he may have stumbled upon a new career path of being a boxing promoter. A potential Soulja Boy vs. Aaron Carter match might be another one to keep an eye on as well.

