James Dolan—man around town, Knicks owner, and bluesman who militantly patrols his own audience—was spotted playing trivia at a barbecue restaurant in Manhattan on Tuesday. Having only recognized J.D. after the contest started, our tipster lamented a missed opportunity to name their trivia crew “Sell The Team.” It would’ve been nice to hear the host read out the standings after every round.



Dolan was eating what appeared to be pulled pork and brisket. According to the tipster, he “wasn’t actually participating in the trivia but seemed to mull over some of the questions with his companion.”

“He liked the music round,” said our source, whose identity is being protected to preserve their right to peacefully attend a J.D. and the Straight Shot show. “He bobbed his head to a couple of the trivia songs and didn’t finish his plate of barbecue.”

“He sat on the same side of the bench as his lady friend, that was nice,” the tipster added. Dolan left before the trivia night ended.

Disclosure: Dolan once willingly lent his musical talents to the Deadspin Awards, and we willingly accepted them.