Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Zia Cooke, a South Carolina commit and ESPN’s seventh-ranked prospect from the 2019 class, put on a show Saturday, dropping a career-high 43 points in the fifth game of her senior season. The highlight reel from the game featured pretty much everything you’d want from a high school mixtape: step-back jumpers, and-one baskets in the paint, no-look passes, and, of course, a devastating crossover.

Cooke’s feat is even more impressive by the fact that it came in a 80-73 win over the previously undefeated East Kentwood, but this is to be expected for her. The Toledo Blade selected her for its 2018 player of the year, and she was a Division II first-team All-Ohio selection last season. In March, Cooke led Rogers High School to a Division II state championship, its first girls basketball title since 1981.

Cooke is the top player in South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. She should be pretty fun to watch when she makes her way to Columbia.