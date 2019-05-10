Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The PBA Philippine Cup Finals are happening this week in Quezon City, Philippines, and Game 5 of the championship series between Magnolia and San Miguel was briefly interrupted by an uncoordinated man in a Spider-Man getup.



It’s not exactly clear what Spider-Man’s goal here was, but if it was to run headlong onto the court without looking where he was going and then get bounced around a bit, he succeeded. The only guy doing his job well in this clip is the play-by-play announcer, who couldn’t help but shout, “Oooh, Spider-Man!” when he first noticed what was happening.