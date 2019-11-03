Sports Fans Booing and Jeering Trump, Round Two

Less than a week after being booed at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, President Donald Trump got booed at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Madison Square Garden in New York. The jeers rang out when he arrived for the mixed martial arts bouts on Saturday with sons Eric and Donald Jr. and a bunch of Republican heavyweights in tow. UFC President Dana White is an old chum and supporter.

As the AP’s White House reporter noted, there were some cheers. A UFC crowd isn’t pure Bernie. And two decades ago Trump provided the UFC with a home at his Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City when many venues shunned it.

Booing and jeering a president who is hugely unpopular in New York City comes as little surprise. Except to aurally challenged son Eric.

Eric, the stadium didn’t crank up the music to drown out the cheers.