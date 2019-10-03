Sports Illustrated Eventually Holds "Transition Meetings," Lays Off Half Its Staff

After setting then canceling “transition meetings” today amid reports of substantial layoffs, Sports Illustrated management rescheduled the two meetings and finally went through with them just before the end of the day. This was despite a last-minute public plea from employees to nix a deal with TheMaven, a seedy platform that would replace a number of SI staffers with contract work.



NPR’s David Folkenflik reported that management announced that half the staff was being laid off. TheMaven’s Ross Levinsohn and James Heckman were in the building to meet with the remaining staffers, but not to face those losing their jobs.

Advertisement

A running list of the layoffs is below and will be updated as we learn more. If you have any more information, drop a line here or to a specific person here.

MLB Writer Jon Tayler

Staff Writer Joan Niesen

Advertisement

Digital Editor Mark McClusky

Advertisement

WNBA Producer Kellen Becoats

Advertisement

Staff Writer Tim Rohan

Advertisement

Staff Writer Dan Greene

Advertisement

Producer Tiffany Oshinsky

Advertisement

Writer Charlotte Carroll

Advertisement

Senior Writer Andrew Sharp

Advertisement

NBA Producer/Reporter Jake Fischer

Advertisement

“Uni Watch” Writer Paul Lukas

Advertisement

Digital Designer Jorge Ruiz