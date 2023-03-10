Fred VanVleet is now immortal. Hitting nearly every 3-pointer you attempt for two playoff rounds and winning a championship is great. However, only Toronto Raptors’ fans and non-causal NBA watchers remember that. The narrative in the 2019 NBA Finals was Kevin Durant’s injury and Kawhi Leonard playing like a superstar on the national stage.

On Wednesday night, VanVleet carved his own space. He went on a vulgar rant about officiating — specifically Ben Taylor —that resulted in a $30,000 fine. A fine that I would gladly start a Go Fund Me page to raise money to pay for, if I believed in giving money to people who make more than I do.

Instead, I will give him a standing ovation and induct him into the Sports Press Conference Hall of Fame I just made up.



Take a look at some of the other members.