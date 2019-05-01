Photo: Andy Lyons (Getty)

Former Ohio State QB and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins has a good chance at starting for the Skins this season, as all he has to do is beat out Colt McCoy and Case Keenum for the job. Haskins joins a team that has started 27 quarterbacks in 27 seasons since its last Super Bowl win, but he doesn’t seem to have any qualms about carrying the burden of Skins fans’ expectations.

Haskins reached out to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann and asked for permission to wear his number 7, which no Washington player has worn since he retired. Theismann gave his blessing, maybe as an olive branch for originally saying Haskins had to “work on his English” when the rookie said “the league done messed up” for letting him fall to 15th. Here’s what Theismann told 106.7 The Fan in DC:

“We had a really nice conversation. It’s important to him. And hey, I want the kid to be successful. He doesn’t need to worry about, ‘Well, I wish I could’ve worn a different jersey. I wish I could’ve worn a number.’ “If this is one less thing that puts any problems out there or issues out there for him or statements or comments, let’s make his life as easy possible, so that we can get the success from him that we’re hoping and expecting.”

But someone else on The Fan took Haskins’s number choice as a deeply personal affront. He’s a caller. His name is Tony. He lives on Long Island. You can imagine how this went, but please take a listen anyway:

If you can’t listen to it where you are, here’s a transcript. But it is impossible to fully convey just how jarring the caller’s transition to Sean Taylor is, so I highly recommend the audio.

Guys, how are you? Um, this is why the Redskins are the Redskins. The numbers should be retired, and it’s really not that complicated, okay? You put Joe Theismann, who was a Super Bowl MVP, and the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl for this franchise, where he’s gotta take a call from a mid-first round pick asking for his number. That is buffoonery, okay? Nobody can call up the New York Yankees and ask them for Mickey Mantle’s phone number! Or Mickey Mantle’s number, because he’s Mickey Mantle! Okay? The reality is nobody should be wearing Monte Coleman’s number, Darrell Green’s number, Art Monk, Gary Clark, Dave Butz, Joe Jacoby, Russ Grimm. Retire these numbers and honor them properly! They are the only men to wear this uniform and give us joy and satisfaction, and then we had to face 30 years of misery. And now this mid-first round pick is taking our numbers? Sean Taylor is dead. Honor the man. He was a franchise player. We shouldn’t be giving that number to a New York Giants safety! Let him earn it! Let these guys get on the field and earn it! Put on different numbers! That’s my take guys, sorry I had to be so loud.

Advertisement

If Tony from Long Island had more time, he would’ve addressed how no one should sully the Skins numbers of Laveranues Coles and Colt Brennan, either.