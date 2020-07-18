Sports Stars Honor the Legendary John Lewis

President Barack Obama awards John Lewis with the Medal of Freedom. Image : Getty

The death of civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Congressman John Lewis has prompted many in the sports world to pay their respects to the legendary figure.



Advertisement

Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s that included Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis is also one of the original Freedom Riders. an activist group who traveled through the South on buses to fight against segregation.

Lewis established himself as one of the most prominent young leaders in the movement for equality and racial justice. In 1963, at only 23 years old, he was the youngest person to speak at the famous March on Washington nearly 60 years ago.

Advertisement

Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the historic event until his death on Friday from cancer.

Two years after his March on Washington speech, Lewis made history again when he led a group of protesters in Selma, Ala., across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to fight racial injustice and commemorate the death of Jimmie Lee Jackson, a Black man killed at the hands of an Alabama state trooper.

The protest would turn violent when police awaited the marchers outside of the bridge and assaulted them with clubs and tear gas. Lewis was hospitalized with a fractured skull and many others were injured that day at the hands of Alabama authorities. That day in Selma would later be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

John Lewis, third from left, marching in Selma, Ala., with Civil Rights leaders including Martin Luther King. Image : AP

Advertisement

John Lewis was attacked by police in Selma, Ala., on a day known as “Bloody Sunday.” Lewis suffered a fractured skull. Image : AP ( Shutterstock )

Lewis was given the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011, the highest civilian honor granted by a president. He made a career in politics for fighting against the same injustices that made him famous in the 1960s. Lewis felt like getting in ”good trouble” was necessary for progress.



Advertisement

“ Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” the congressman said in a tweet in 2018..

NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul took time to honor the contributions of Lewis late Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also honored Lewis on his own Twitter feed.



“John Lewis’ stature in the Civil Rights Movement was gigantic and the example he set for people like myself will endure,” said Abdul-Jabbar.

Advertisement

The NBA posted a tribute to Lewis on its social media feed this morning and was followed shortly by the NHL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin and Phillies standout Andrew McCutchen also highlighted Lewis’ courage.

Advertisement

Sue Bird also paid her respects.



Advertisement

President Donald Trump has ordered all flags to half-staff today to honor Lewis and his impact on our country. Many believe that Lewis, for his many contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, deserves a statue erected in his honor.

Advertisement

The statesman will live on in history for his acts of bravery in the fight against racial inequality.

Advertisement

His spirit of courage and tenacity for justice will be admired long after his days on this earth.

