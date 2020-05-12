Sports To ‘Boost National Morale’? Bollocks, Says Premier League’s Danny Rose. ‘People’s Lives Are At Risk’

Danny Rose lashed out at Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s efforts to bring back sports next month. Image : AP Photo

Danny Rose is not down with Boris Johnson’s shenanigans.

“The government is saying we are bringing football back because it is going to boost the nation’s morale,” Rose said on an Instagram Live broadcast, railing against the British prime minister’s plans to bring back sports next month.

“I don’t give a fuck about the nation’s morale, people’s lives are at risk. Football shouldn’t even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It’s bollocks. We’ll see. I’m supposed to [be] tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see.”

Rose who is playing for Newcastle United on a season loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has punched back at the idea of the league returning for business during the country’s “second phase” of recovery, indicating that this could turn into a ripple effect leaping across the Atlantic Ocean into prominent U.S. sports leagues such as the NBA and MLB.

Many current professional athletes in the states have been sorta quiet on their stance toward returning to play within the next month or two, but that could change in the coming days. MLB owners approved Commissioner Rob Manfred’s plans for a return to play in July. On Tuesday the plan was sent to the players association, which is expected to push back. The NBA players association also began a survey Tuesday asking its members if they would want to return to play this season, a simple yes or no.

We might finally see how these players feel about placing profits over wellness.

Rose’s stance on returning back to play echoes comments made last month by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum.

“A lot of people’s lives are at stake right now. I think it’s more important that we worry about health as opposed to basketball,” McCollum said. “I think going forward that should be the approach. Health over everything. Figuring out how to keep the most amount of people safe going forward, and then we can figure out the logistics of what everything else looks like later.”

The United Kingdom is in a similar situation to the United States — although not as bad — with mediocre testing ability and vast daily casualties. As of Tuesday morning, over 32,000 people have died from the virus in the UK, which is second to the U.S., which leads the word with over 82,000 deaths.

Many questions remain on how these sports leagues — in international hotspots for the virus — can play in good conscience, when the death toll is still ticking at a frightening rate and not everyone who wants a test can get a test. How can teams in markets with testing shortages say, “We’re going to test our players twice a day, but as for you, as an everyday citizen… well… I can’t help you. But I can give you a ‘morale boost’ of some football.”

Huh?

Seems pretty selfish to me.

Black athletes are a considerable percentage of U.S. professional athletes and while Rose isn’t American, it’s still refreshing to see a black man place his well being above the trenches of securing a dollar — or a quid. Maybe some American sports stars will join the party.