Photo: Andrew Walker (Getty)

Longtime sportscaster Warner Wolf was arrested Thursday in Naples, Florida after he allegedly defaced the entrance sign outside of his gated community. According to a Collier Count Sheriff’s report, Wolf performed the vandalism back on Nov. 30, and arrest records show he was booked on criminal mischief charges and released on $5,000 bond. TMZ first reported the arrest.



At the center of Wolf’s arrest is the name of his gated community in Naples, Classics Plantation Estates. The president of the local homeowner association told police that Wolf has long “been a vocal critic of the name ‘Plantation’ at board meetings” and wanted the word removed from the sign outside of the community.

That led police to go to the videotape. According to the report, surveillance footage showed Wolf standing in the fountain outside of the community entrance (seen below) and removing the letters in “plantation” on both sides of the sign. Police say he gave the broken letters back to the security guard at the gate two weeks later.

Screenshot: Google Maps

Wolf declined to speak to police one month ago, and he turned himself over to the authorities yesterday. He has a court date next month.