Karin Housley is a state senator in Minnesota and the wife of Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley. She is also, according to the Huffington Post, one of those people who liked to make racist jokes on Facebook during the Obama administration.



The Huffington Post found a 2009 comment in which Housley criticized then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s posture in a picture she took with Queen Elizabeth II by comparing Obama to a chimp. The comment read:

I do miss Nancy Reagan. Ronald even more. Speaking of Bedtime for Bonzo, I think even that chimp stood up straighter than Michelle. Uh-oh, someone is going to make a comment.

Bedtime for Bonzo is a 1951 movie that starred Ronald Reagan and featured a chimpanzee, so bringing it up in this context constitutes a truly herculean effort to be racist online. That wasn’t the only instance of Housley saying wildly bad shit:

In December 2009, Housley spoke out about another pet peeve: Barack Obama’s pronunciation of Pakistan, which she said was not “American.” Why, Housley wondered, did he pronounce it “Pockiston”? “And why doesn’t he say Offgoniston? That one he says like an American. I find it odd,” she added.

When reached for comment by the Huffington Post, a spokesman for Housley’s campaign accused the publication of doing Housley’s opponent’s “dirty work,” and attacking Republicans “so they don’t have to come up with solutions to the problems Minnesotans are facing.” We’ve reached out to the Sabres for comment, and will update this post if they respond.

