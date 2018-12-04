On Sunday night, a Steelers fan got into a fight with a man in yellow pants and a Chargers blazer. During the shoving match, the Steelers fan grabbed the yellow pants-wearer’s wife by the neck, at which point the fight was quickly broken up before it escalated. The Pittsburgh Current published photos of the choking, which you can see here (their website is broken as hell currently), and Pittsburgh CBS station KDKA-2 published a video of the incident shortly after.



The Current spoke to Daniel Minshew, the man in the Chargers blazer, who said that his wife is pregnant. “I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges,” he said. “My wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night.”

The Steelers promised not to let “the aggressors” back into their stadium:

We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests. This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh Police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.

At another point in this same game, two Steelers fans went at it, with one eating a headbutt and then somehow springing back up to fight immediately afterwards. Also, the Steelers lost.

