The 2021 NFL season is officially here. This season will likely give us a lot of good moments. Many teams have a chance to make some things shake.
As we do every year, we give you a breakdown week by week of what’s going on in the league. So do me and favor and just flow with me.
Let’s check out what happened in Week 1.
Advertisement
2 / 5
Steelers vs. Bills
Steelers vs. Bills
This was one of the more intriguing matchups of the day. I was wondering if the Bills would come out with that same energy from last season and what the Steelers would do in a season where many were counting them out.
If you’re a Bills fan, looking at the stats on this game will have your brain feeling like it’s in a blender. The Bills had more passing yards, more rushing yards, and more first downs than Pittsburgh on Sunday.
However, the Steelers’ defense ate up the Buffalo offense like they had some ranch and celery on the side when it mattered most. The Steelers got out of Buffalo with a win after having Big Ben throw these Weenie Hut Jr. passes all day that only added up to 188 yards. The run game was also staler than a three-month-old bag of kettle chips. First-round draft pick Najee Harris could only do so much behind that offensive line.
I think these will be two good teams in the AFC this year again. I don’t think the Bills offense will be aggravated like that by many teams and if the Steelers’ offense can prove that they can push the ball further down the field than a Pop Warner squad then they’ll be in a good position as well.
Advertisement
3 / 5
Cardinals vs. Titans
Cardinals vs. Titans
This was one of the most surprising outcomes of the day, not because the Cardinals won, but because of how they dominated against the Titans in Nashville. It seemed like the Titans were playing with cinder blocks on their feet their whole game. It was almost like Tennessee thought this was a walk-thru.
I knew the Cardinals’ defense would be better this year but they surprised me when they smacked up one of the most talented offenses in the AFC like they stole something. Arizona sacked tax accountant Ryan Tannehill six times and forced three turnovers from the Tennessee offense. Julio Jones made no difference for the Titans all day, and trust me, he’s on my fantasy team. I would know. This man gave me like 4 points yesterday.
Tennessee will likely just need time to adjust and get acclimated. The Cardinals did a great job of making Derrick Henry look like a glorified fullback all day and he’s still the focus of this team. You take away the run and you’ll have a chance.
I have to mention how great Kyler Murray was yesterday. The man still runs around like a mischievous toddler, but he was making plays all day with 5 total touchdowns and 309 total yards. I knew the Cardinals would be good this season, and I predicted that they would take the next step, but even then I didn’t see them waxing a good Tennessee team on their home field on opening day.
Even though Mac Jones outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, the latter didn’t look bad until that one play where he threw the interception. He looked like a flounder fresh out of water on that play, just flopping around until he threw a quacker to the sideline. But Tua did enough to get the job done and get out of Foxborough with a 1 point win.
Jones was solid like I knew he would be. He wasn’t great, but he was really good considering the circumstances he was placed in. Going 29/39 for 281 yards and a touchdown is not bad for a man who looks like he can give you a great deal on life insurance. Were it not for a Damien Harris fumble late in the game, after he’d already racked up 100 yards, then the Patriots probably win.
Both of these teams are talented and will be tough outs for anyone this season. They’ll likely both be in the playoff hunt in the last few weeks of the season.