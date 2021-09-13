Steelers vs. Bills

This was one of the more intriguing matchups of the day. I was wondering if the Bills would come out with that same energy from last season and what the Steelers would do in a season where many were counting them out.

If you’re a Bills fan, looking at the stats on this game will have your brain feeling like it’s in a blender. The Bills had more passing yards, more rushing yards, and more first downs than Pittsburgh on Sunday.

However, the Steelers’ defense ate up the Buffalo offense like they had some ranch and celery on the side when it mattered most. The Steelers got out of Buffalo with a win after having Big Ben throw these Weenie Hut Jr. passes all day that only added up to 188 yards. The run game was also staler than a three-month-old bag of kettle chips. First-round draft pick Najee Harris could only do so much behind that offensive line.

I think these will be two good teams in the AFC this year again. I don’t think the Bills offense will be aggravated like that by many teams and if the Steelers’ offense can prove that they can push the ball further down the field than a Pop Warner squad then they’ll be in a good position as well.