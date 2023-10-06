Steelers QB Kenny Pickett cleared to face Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was cleared to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after his status was in doubt following a bone bruise in his left knee last week.

Pickett was taken off the Steelers' injury report Friday, with his recovery coming after he underwent an MRI exam this week that ruled out major damage.

Pickett wore a brace on the knee during limited participation at Wednesday's practice before advancing to a full participant Thursday and Friday.

The 25-year-old has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

The second-year pro has been intercepted four times and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11) in his 17 NFL appearances (16 starts).

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was ruled out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury as the team elevated tight end Rodney Willilams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Thursday.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) was listed as questionable, while punter Pressley Harvin (right hamstring), defensive end DeMarvin Leal (concussion) and offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. (knee) and James Daniels (groin) all were ruled out.

—Field Level Media