Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) intends to play vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said Wednesday that he will play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens despite his injured left knee.

"I'll be ready to go by Sunday," said Pickett, who wore a brace on the knee during Wednesday's practice.

Advertisement

Pickett sustained a bone bruise in the knee while being sacked in the third quarter of the Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out major damage.

Advertisement

Pickett said he was initially concerned about the knee.

"A little bit," he said. "From what the doctors were saying, they were worried about it but I got lucky that it was what it was. I'm pushing to go Sunday."

Advertisement

Pickett said he expects to have no limitations when he takes the field against the Ravens.

His on-field play has been shaky this season. He has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertisement

The second-year pro has been intercepted four times and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11) in his 17 NFL appearances (16 starts).

Also, the Steelers are 29th in total offenses (263.0 yards per game) and in a five-way tied for 25th in scoring offense at 15.5 points per game. Two of their six touchdowns were scored by linebackers — one each by Alex Highsmith (interception) and T.J. Watt (fumble return).

Advertisement

"Consistency. That's what I'm pushing, to be consistently good and be a great player," Pickett said of his struggles. "I want to continue to be the guy that these guys can rely on. It works as a team game, the ultimate team game."

The Steelers plan to give backup Mitchell Trubisky an increased practice load this week in case Pickett can't play.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media