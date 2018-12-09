For a brief moment, it looked as though the Steelers had become the second team today to pull off a miraculous late-game hook-and-ladder play to snatch a last-second victory. With 15 seconds left in regulation, Ben Roethlisberger, who was on his second attempt at a Willis Reed impression, got the play going with a five-yard pass to James Washington. The receiver then lateraled the ball to a cutting JuJu Smith-Schuster who ran 43 yards down the field and got out at Oakland’s 22-yard line.



With momentum on their side, all the Steelers had to do was wait for Chris Boswell to hit a 40-yard field goal so that they could take the game into overtime. Between their injured star quarterback, and the amazing play, the team’s narrative of a comeback win appeared to have already written itself. Unfortunately, Boswell did not get the memo about any of this and slipped during his attempt, allowing the Raiders to block the kick.

Pittsburgh was fortunate that the Ravens also dropped their overtime matchup today, otherwise its position at the top of the division would have been in serious danger. But, this loss does mean that the only AFC North team to win today was the Cleveland Browns.