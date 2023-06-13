Life is full of gray areas, which leads to debates, and a lot of differing opinions on what’s true. We did a whole March Madness bracket about it, because good-natured arguments can be a fun way to pass the time. However, I’m having trouble wrapping my brain around this Stefon Diggs case. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is saying Diggs isn’t at camp, but Diggs’ agent asserts that his client is indeed present and accounted for.

How is this ambiguous? Can’t Diggs just drop a pin to prove he’s at the team facility? Unless there’s a way for football players to work remotely, I don’t understand how this is a question.

According to the team, Diggs showed up Monday, and Tuesday, but left before practice Tuesday. McDermott described the absence of his No. 1 receiver as “very concerning.”

“When players miss, in particular player of Stef’s caliber, you’d love to have those players here,” McDermott said.

Well, he was there — just not as long as his coach would’ve liked. I don’t know, man. It’s a minicamp, and regardless of whether it’s mandatory, the season doesn’t kick off for another five months. We’re really going to virtue signal about a player eschewing wind sprints when he signed an extension last April?

His position is synonymous with divas, and as far as I’m concerned, nothing about this is “very concerning.” If you’re an athlete, and you’re not firing off cryptic tweets, you’re not negotiating properly. Diggs may be under contract, but this is how communication works when you don’t have leverage. So what if he got pissed at Josh Allen during their playoff loss and didn’t talk to the media afterward?

The QB-WR duo has been the most prolific connection of any since Diggs arrived in Buffalo, and I don’t anticipate that changing in the fall. Honestly, no one should devote energy, and mental anguish to June NFL stories.

In practice, not in practice, gold jacket, green jacket, who gives a shit? Diggs showed up, did he not? He’s done more than enough to merit a half-day at his discretion. McDermott needs to ease up on the authoritarian tactics and let a few semantics slide, or else his prized wideout might actually skip a camp of consequence.