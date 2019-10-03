Stefon Diggs Returns To Vikings Practice, Is Vague And Grumpy

Photo : Stacy Revere ( Getty Images )

While Vikings QB Kirk Cousins somewhat patched things up with his WR Adam Thielen on a podcast this week, the other prominent guy who catches his passes is in a different mood. Stefon Diggs, who was also frustrated about the offensive strategy during Sunday’s loss to the Bears, was absent from Wednesday’s practice for reasons unrelated to an injury. He returned today and talked to media for the first time in two weeks, sounding like he didn’t really want to be in Minnesota anymore.



There had been rumblings that Diggs was looking for a trade, but the Vikings reportedly didn’t want to go down that road. When asked about the rumors today, the receiver, who signed a five-year extension in 2018, didn’t issue a hard denial about desiring to be traded. If anything, his answer was perplexing:

Then Diggs briefly argued about what “There’s truth to all rumors” really means:

As chronicled by The Athletic’s Chad Graff, Diggs said he’ll play Sunday against the Giants if the Vikings let him, he was out yesterday with an illness (even though the team didn’t list that as the reason), and he’ll stay in Minnesota if the team wants him. Also, this:

Sounds like everything’s going great with this 2-2 team!