Okay, looks like this cycle has been compressed to just three days. On a Winging It podcast episode released Monday, Warriors star Steph Curry denied that man landed on the Moon. That night, right on cue, he went with the oh-so-cheeky “just asking questions” posturing:

On Tuesday came the NASA plug and invitation to the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Station. And today Curry admitted he was making a joke—possibly as part of some broader ill-conceived PR stunt, who knows—and said he was happy to take up NASA on the offer. There’s got to be a more honest and straightforward way to get kids to care about space (the limitless void, mankind’s purest terror, worse than the ocean, etc.) but alas.

As for his ambiguity from earlier, that was just “silent protest,” per ESPN:

I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a fake moon landing truther,’ whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.

Steph also used this moment to sneak in a lesson on information literacy:

And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe.

He’s right; this one’s definitely on the kids.