Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Efficiency is important for a starting pitcher, so give credit to Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who Wednesday night tagged hitter Jorge Alfaro, his own teammate Matt Wieters, and umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, all with one baseball.

You’ll have to provide your own Doink! sounds in your head as you watch the video:

Alfaro took first, but Wieters and Wendelstedt should’ve been awarded a base, too. Maybe that’d teach Strasburg to think twice before he does something extremely cool.