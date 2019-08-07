Image: Amazon Studios

Steve Smith has never been shy about speaking his mind to rivals, colleagues, fans, or really anyone else who happens to be nearby. Amazon’s All Or Nothing provides a perfect example of the former Carolina Panthers receiver and current NFL Network analyst being a hilarious trash talker.



The latest season of the show, which came out last month, chronicled the Panthers’ 2018 season, and the fourth episode featured Smith hitting up QB Cam Newton and rookie WR D.J. Moore for fantasy advice (the clip was first circulated by @coachmcoleman last night). Smith predictably turned it into hard-assed motivation:

Moore had three catches for 29 yards in Carolina’s next game, so he at least surpassed two points, assuming Smith plays in a PPR league. See? The system works.