Stop slandering Lonzo Ball, he could be an integral championship piece

Y ou might be surprised how many teams are interested in Lonzo Ball at the trade deadline. Image : Getty Images

Lonzo Ball is one of the most sought-after players in the NBA as we reach this season’s trade deadline.

The Nuggets, Hawks, Clippers, and Bulls have all been rumored to be interested in the Chino Hills product.



It should be no surprise that teams want the former No. 2 pick. He’s been one of the most improved players in the league this season thanks to a more effective jump shot and more aggressive mentality.



And if you ask Magic Johnson, the man who drafted him, he has one of the highest basketball IQs in the game right now.

You had a whole lot of people who believe they know basketball in the comment section of this post arguing against Ball’s basketball intelligence by naming other top-level players at the point guard position. But what many fail to realize is that just because you are the superior player doesn’t mean you can actually think the game better.

Ball, 23, is one of those rare players who can think the game 3-to-4steps ahead and put his teammates in situations to be successful based on their strengths. He would be a nice piece for a contending team that is a solid playmaking point guard away from competing for a championship in June.



It’s time to start respecting this man as a basketball player.



Ball is shooting 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. He’s also giving you 14.2 points and 5.6 assists per game.



Ball has turned himself into a legitimate hooper, it’s time to start treating him as such.

