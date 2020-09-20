Sunday Scaries: The NFL Week 2 Bets You Should Avoid

Gambling is a risk. And with risk comes reward… or bankruptcy.

Part of gambling is knowing when to step away from the table, or fold your cards or cash out. Take whatever metaphor suits you, I don’t care.

Every weekend this fall, sports betting “prognosticators” will GUARANTEE the games you need to wager on, their locks.

We think there should be a list of games to avoid.

Welcome to another installment of the Sunday Scaries, where Deadspin gives you four bets to stay the hell away from.

We’ve made it to Week 2, thankfully without a COVID outbreak on any team. One Chiefs fan, however, did test positive after being surveilled through stadium contract tracing.

But Week 2, like Week 1, can be wildly unpredictable. A smart bettor would stay away from the NFL for the month of September, but I dont think such a person exists.

If you plan to bet today, here are a few spreads you should not touch.