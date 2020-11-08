Sunday Scaries: The Week 9 bets to avoid

Graphic :



I write the Sunday Scaries at the end of each week. Every time I write, I wonder if that inevitable positive test or team outbreak will lead to a canceled game (and one you should avoid betting).

We saw rescheduled games earlier in the year with the Titans and Patriots. But we haven’t seen that happen in weeks. No team has had an outbreak like Tennessee, but a new team (or more than one) seems to record positive cases every week.



Your eyes may have been elsewhere these past few days, but four NFL teams (49ers, Texans, Bears and Eagles) had players test positive for the coronavirus. As of this morning, all of their games will go on, except the Eagles have a bye. Other teams were disciplined for mask violations.



We’re halfway through the season and we know the league will do whatever it takes to trudge through the rest of 2020. There is no wiggle room for the NFL. They want to get to Super Bowl Sunday by any means necessary.



As long as the league goes, there will be Scary Sundays. Here are the bets you should avoid this week.