Deadspin's picks for Super Bowl 57 MVP

As the lights are brightest, some step up and have truly unforgettable efforts. And some don’t, because they suck and that’s life. And one person from Super Bowl LVII will become the game’s MVP. The chances are high it’ll end up being one of the two starting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts because they get the most spotlight. However, three of the last seven winners haven’t been a quarterback, bucking the trend by a little of 31 Super Bowl MVPs being quarterbacks. Here’s who the Deadspin staff thinks will win the award on Sunday.
Eric Blum, staff writer
This choice has to be Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts right? The top-two candidates for MVP have offenses revolving around their abilities with their arms and feet at all times. There also isn’t a glaring non-quarterback choice to make like Cooper Kupp was a season ago. Yes, Travis Kelce may be motivated by playing against his brother and is Mahomes’ favorite target, but the memories of Kansas City’s quarterback trying his best to win against Tampa despite a lackluster offensive line are hard to ignore. If Mahomes has time to be himself, this honor will be his.
Eric’s choice: Patrick Mahomes
DJ Dunson, staff writer
All signs point to a Super Bowl MVP for A.J. Brown. I’m anticipating a Cooper Kupp-type performance. Jalen Hurts is nice, but Brown is his magnet in go-to moments. The Super Bowl is the culmination of Brown’s redemption season. He’ll also emerge as a reminder for Kansas City that while knockoff receivers are nice, superstar wideouts are their missing ingredient. For the second consecutive year a wideout wins the award and if you’ve watched Jalen Hurts flinging deep balls downfield to Brown, it harkens back to Mahomes’ “fuck it, Tyreek’s down there somewhere” arc.
DJ’s choice: A.J. Brown
Andy Mills, video lead
The NFL, in a desperate and boneheaded PR move to make up for the near-constant headlines of players getting severely injured and, in Damar’s case, almost dying, will for the first time award Super Bowl Most Valuable Player to somebody not even in the game.
Andy’s pick: Damar Hamlin
Anthony Locicero, managing editor
The MVP is going to be the QB of whichever team wins. Please don’t let it be Kermit.
Anthony’s choice: Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes
Thomas Laforgia, editor
It troubles me to say this, but I’m going with the Eagles winning behind a few clutch drives engineered by game MVP Jalen Hurts. The real loser will be the city of Philadelphia, which fans will reduce to rubble in celebration.
Thomas’ choice: Jalen Hurts
Carron J. Phillips, senior writer/editor
I covered the College Football Playoff National Championship when Tua Tagovailoa’s game-winning pass in overtime to DeVonta Smith won it all for Alabama on a night in which Nick Saban benched Jalen Hurts for the true freshmen. And if Hurts wants to win a Super Bowl, Smith will have to play the hero, again. Last year, Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP as the first receiver to do it since Julian Edelman three years prior. I’m going with Smith to win it on Sunday. The kid already has a Heisman. He might as well add this to his trophy case.
Carron’s choice: DeVonta Smith
Criss Partee, staff writer
If Mahomes wants to continue along his path to all-time greatness, winning his second Super Bowl and MVP plus his second league MVP award in the same season is vital. The NFL MVP is a done deal. Now he needs to play his best game of the year to close the deal on a two-time trifecta. In a showcase of the first time two black quarterbacks will face each other in the Super Bowl, surely both will bring their A-game, but only one can take home the ultimate prize. It’s hard to bet against Mahomes getting the job done this time.
Criss’ choice: Patrick Mahomes
Sean Beckwith, staff writer
If Kansas City wins, Patrick Mahomes is taking home the MVP. He’s a QB, he’s injured, and he’s the next candidate for a GOAT conversation that we shouldn’t be having. That said, since my brain is screaming “BET THE EAGLES,” my pick for MVP is Jalen Hurts. He’ll go for 225 in the air with another 80 on the ground, and three total TDs.
Sean’s pick: Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts
Sam Fels, staff writer
If a QB remains upright they usually get the MVP trophy, barring some other great game from somewhere else. But you’ve come for creativity, so let’s say …
Sam’s choice: Haason Reddick
Stephen Knox, staff writer
This is the year of Mahomes. After all of the criticism that he took last season, he was ready to come back like Michael Jordan in 1995 after the Space Jam movie shoot. The public was disappointed in his 4,839 yards and 38 touchdowns on 7.4 yards per attempt. Defenses had supposedly figured out Mahomes’ weakness, two safeties deep in coverage. That defense didn’t work this season. He passed for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns on 8.1 yards per attempt. He also won two playoff games on one leg. The regular-season, a Lombardi Trophy, and the Super Bowl MVP, all of the things go to Mahomes this time. This is the season where considering any of his peers in the same class of player as he becomes a foolish thing to say.
Stephen’s choice: Patrick Mahomes
