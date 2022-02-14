It feels like tweens put more effort into their TikToks than ad agencies put man hours into Super Bowl ads. Feature a celebrity endorsement — or six — into a commercial and we’re good, right? Don Draper called Peggy Olsen lazy for pitching a Joe Namath cameo in the ’60s, and here we are, 60 years later, and DraftKings still hasn’t seen Mad Men. Before I get to the best (and worst) ads, here’s a list of every pitch man, woman, and voice from the Super Bowl.



Jason Bateman, Patrick Mahomes, John Legend, Troy Polamalu, Willie Nelson, Craig Robinson, Kanye West, Zendaya, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, the woman owner from Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso, Ewan McGregor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Selma Hayek, Andy Richter, Andre 3000, Peyton Manning, Steve Buscemi, Brooks Koepka, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, the Sopranos kids, Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Jennifer Coolidge, Cousin Greg, the rest of the Manning brothers, Archie Manning, J.B. Smoove, Morgan Freeman, Larry David, Cris Collinsworth, Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones, a Jonas brother, LeBron James, de-aged LeBron James, Jim Carey, Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Marshawn Lynch, Gal Gadot’s voice (I think), Lindsay Lohan, William Shatner, Danny Trejo, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Guy Fieri, Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, DJ Khaled, Idris Elba, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Brie Larson, David Bautista, Pete Davidson, Jerod Mayo, Kevin Hart, the dad from Modern Family, and probably a few more I didn’t catch.

The best stuff, in my opinion, didn’t feature a celeb, or the celeb wasn’t the reason why the ad worked. Here’s a breakdown: