Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You gotta hand it to NFL officials, they always find a way to screw-up even the simplest of lay-ups.



On a 2nd-and-14 with 9:18 left in the first quarter, the villain of the NFC Championship, Nickell Robey-Coleman, popped Pats running back Rex Burkhead with a speed that warranted an unnecessary roughness flag from the officials. Unfortunately, the player they called for the foul was No. 56, Dante Fowler Jr., who was on the other side of Brady’s pass. But that wasn’t even the worst of it. Tony Romo and Jim Nantz couldn’t figure out why the flag was thrown in the first place.

This sequence was an excellent summary of the 2018 NFL season: a game-changing call, made seemingly at random, and while the announcers seemingly have no idea what was going on.