By now, you’re probably sick of hearing about Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s hit on Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship Game, which failed to draw a penalty flag that would have all but clinched the game for New Orleans. Since that play, everyone from current Saints players to aggrieved fans to a U.S. Senator from Louisiana keeps talking about how badly their team was screwed, and most if not all of them want the NFL to take some sort of action in response.

On Friday afternoon, everybody got their wish, as the NFL restored fairness and balance to the sport, and to the universe itself by fining Robey-Coleman for nearly half of his minimum Super Bowl bonus:

Thanks goodness! Finally, that’s all settled. Robey-Coleman surely regrets making that dangerous hit now, while the Saints and their supporters can rest easy knowing that justice has been served. Now we can officially stop talking about this play forever.