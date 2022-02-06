If you thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Kansas City Chiefs was bad last year, wait till you hear about the Super Bowl V, more commonly known as the “blooper bowl.” In the Big Game between the Baltimore Colts and Dallas Cowboys, the teams combined for 6 interceptions, 546 yards of total offense, a missed extra point, and a Super Bowl record 11 turnovers. Yuck.

Advertisement

Even though Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas went down with an injury in the second quarter, Baltimore ended up winning the game 16-13 despite seven turnovers.

Chuck Howley, a linebacker for the losing Cowboys, won the MVP due to his two interceptions and a fumble recovery. And, honestly, he was better than pretty much everyone else on the field. Earl Morrall, the Colts backup, went 7-15 and threw for 147 yards with no touchdowns and a pick. No one on the Colts rushed for over 35 yards and no receiver had a big game.

Howley spoke to VICE a few years ago about losing the Big Game, but winning the MVP. In the Q&A, he recounted where he was when he got the MVP news after Super Bowl V: