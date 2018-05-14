Photo: John Locher (AP)

The Supreme Court just released its ruling on the state of New Jersey’s challenge of a federal law that prevented sports gambling from being legalized on the state level. In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that the federal anti-sports gambling law was unconstitutional, giving New Jersey, and every other state for that matter, the authority to legalize sports gambling.



You can read the court’s full opinion here, in which Associate Justice Samuel Alito writes, “a more direct affront to state sovereignty is not easy to imagine,” about the federal ban on sports gambling.

Now it’s up to each state individually to decide if they want to legalize sports gambling, and if so how they want to regulate it. If you’re dying to know how far away you still are from being able to drive down to the local sports book and put $100 on your team, this helpful tracker shows you which states are currently considering legalized gambling bills.