Surging Seahawks take on Bengals on an upswing

The Seattle Seahawks look to keep their promising start to the season going when they take a three-game winning streak on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Behind rejuvenated quarterback Geno Smith, Seattle (3-1) has scored at least 24 points in each of their three wins since a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I really like the last three weeks," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "The (Seahawks' scoreless) second half of the first game, that still kills me the way we were. But the last three games, we've stayed in the mode where we're playing with the same kind of focus, same kind of intensity.

"We feel like we're gaining on some things. We're getting better at some stuff. We finished in similar fashion, which is something that's really important to me, telling me how the mentality of our team is. We've had three really solid settings we've been through. We've gained a lot. Hopefully, we can keep going."

The Seahawks allow a league-low 3.18 rushing yards per carry. Linebacker Bobby Wagner (team-high 50 total tackles) has been a big part of the Seattle defense that has led the way during the three-game win streak.

Having a bye last week should also help some injured players like safety Jamal Adams (concussion) get healthy. He cleared concussion protocol and practiced Wednesday.

"I think it allows for some of the guys who were injured to get more healthy, guys like Jamal who we're working back into the fold. He gets to have a week off after a game like that," Wagner said. "The biggest thing is just health, giving guys time to get back and get healthy so we can make a run. I feel good about where we're at."

The Bengals (2-3) are coming off a much-needed win on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, giving them the chance this Sunday to enter their bye week with a .500 mark.

Third-year star receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the way in Cincinnati's 34-20 win last Sunday. Chase hauled in a franchise single-game-record 15 receptions for 192 yards and three TDs. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week, he became the fourth player in league history under the age of 24 to catch 15 passes in a game, and the fifth player to post at least 15 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three TDs.

"(With) Ja'Marr, nothing really surprises you," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "You just keep finding ways to get him the ball. It can come in so many different ways because of how flexible he is as a football player and his football IQ."

What made the feat all the more impressive is that the Bengals were without fellow star receiver Tee Higgins, nursing a rib injury from the loss at Tennessee in Week 4.

Joe Burrow appeared close to fully recovered from his right calf strain, scrambling and running to space to avoid pressure and throwing accurately from moving pockets while completing 36 of 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

"It's something I haven't been able to do for the last couple of weeks," Burrow said. "When your quarterback can't do that — can't steal first downs, can't extend plays, can't find guys downfield — it's tough to move the ball. So, it felt good. I'm going to continue to get healthier, and I'm excited about that."

The Bengals are also hoping starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie can return from a back issue that cropped up last week in practice and forced him to sit out. Rookie DJ Turner II made his first NFL start in the place of Awuzie and made four tackles.

—Field Level Media