Surprises, smiles, and shiny shoes: An NFL Draft Round One recap

Justin Fields — Chicago Bears

Image : AP

Hell. Yes. The fall for Fields was inexplicable based on his talent, but I fully believe the Bears made a wonderful decision trading up to No. 11 with the New York Giants for the young stud. They gave up a decent haul for him — No. 20 and their fifth-round pick this year, as well as their first- and their fourth-rounders next year. Still, it’s a lot less than the Niners gave up to move to No. 3. I’ve waxed poetically about Fields for months, and believe the Bears, who potentially stole him away from the Patriots at No. 15, hit a jackpot and have their quarterback of the future.