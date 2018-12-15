Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Thirty-year-old Swiss skier Mark Gisin was hospitalized on Saturday after losing control on the Saslong downhill course and crashing down the mountain during a World Cup downhill run. After multiple nasty bumps down the course, he laid motionless on the snow before medical personnel could get to him. He was ultimately transported to a hospital in nearby Bolzano by helicopter. The Swiss ski team released a statement on Gisin’s condition:

“His condition is stable enough that he can be flown back to Switzerland tonight for further diagnoses. The exact diagnoses of his injuries we expect Sunday afternoon.”﻿



Gisin’s last notable injury happened during a crash in 2015 while skiing in Kitzbuehel, Austria. The skier is probably best known for his sisters Dominique—a 2014 Olympic gold medalist in downhill at Sochi—and Michelle—a 2018 Olympic gold medalist in combined at Pyeongchang.

[AP Sports]