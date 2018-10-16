Photo: Rich Lam (Getty)

USWNT forward Sydney Leroux Dwyer said Monday that she was away from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride for most of August because she had suffered a miscarriage. She revealed that the “undisclosed illness” which kept her from playing was in fact the loss of a pregnancy.

Leroux said the aftermath felt so bad that she “wondered if the emotional pain could kill me,” though she says she’s now “stronger than ever because I had an unbelievable amount of support from the people in my life.”

“I want to tell my truth in hopes that other women like me don’t feel so alone,” Leroux wrote.

Leroux said she wanted to raise awareness of how common miscarriages are, and October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner has a 2-year-old son with her husband, occasional USMNT striker Dom Dwyer.