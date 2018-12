Here we have 15-year-old Chris Chen hitting the deck after getting felled by a drop shot, raising his paddle in desperation, and producing the table tennis highlight of 2018. Or, as his Trondheim Table Tennis Club called it, a “Fantastisk blokkering.” Truly!

Chen may have lost the point, but he showed the value—at least aesthetically—of never giving up. Chris tester nye måter å blokkere på indeed. If you want to watch the full match for some reason, here you go.