Tacko Fall Is In Concussion Protocol Because He Bonked His Head On The Ceiling

Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 Celtics rookie and current tallest NBA player, is a delight. Unfortunately, Fall was not healthy for Wednesday ’s season opener due to a low ceiling he encountered on Oct. 18.

Here’s how the big man described his run-in to MassLive:



Before the Boston Celtics shoot around at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Fall explained to MassLive that he was trying to wash his hands after a workout at the practice facility but didn’t notice a “low ceiling.” Fall hit his head, but initially thought nothing of it. He later participated in the Celtics swim lesson event at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club with no noticeable effects. He says he even went back to the Auerbach Center afterwards to get more work in. However, the next morning he woke up and wasn’t feeling well.

The team put Fall into the NBA’s concussion protocol, but he expects to be cleared “real soon.” Head coach Brad Stevens said that the rookie, who is on a two-way contract and can play up to 45 days with the Celtics, would have been inactive for the game regardless, which is its own bummer. Bring us Tacko!