Unranked UCF’s victory over No. 8 Houston was huge for a number of reasons. The Golden Knights snapped the Cougars’ 33-game home winning streak—the longest active streak in the nation prior to today—and beat the highest-ranked road opponent in program history.

Above all that, however, is this incredible highlight of senior Tacko Fall strutting his heigh advantage over this poor, poor Houston player that UCF can hold onto forever. Fall stands at 7 feet 6 inches tall and appears to have the ability easily lift a basketball over the rim without leaving his feet. For context, Fabian White—the Houston player getting embarrassed in the highlight—stands at 6 feet 7 inches.

Of course, Fall is more than a big man who can make other relatively tall individuals look like toddlers trying to grab something from their much larger parent. He’s on the verge of making history on a statistical level as the Ringer’s Rodger Sherman pointed out:

The career record for field goal percentage is 67.8, set by Oregon State’s Steve Johnson from 1977 to 1981. Fall is shooting 74.1 percent for his career, smashing a 40-year-old record by nearly seven percentage points. If he were to finish his season by missing his last 59 shots without making any, he would still set the record. He’s missed only 40 shots this year, though, so that’s probably not going to happen.﻿



Here’s a fun fact: this win over Houston all but guarantees that UCF will be making its first March Madness tournament in 15 years, meaning we get more chances to see Fall do something like this on a national stage.